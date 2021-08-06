Houston Arboretum announces “Concert in the Courtyard” live music series starting with Folk Family Revival on Friday, Sept. 10

Concerts offer great family fun outdoors in Nature Center Courtyard

The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center announces the “Concert in the Courtyard” live music series starting Friday, Sept. 10, with the inaugural concert featuring Folk Family Revival performing in the Nature Center Courtyard from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. This event will also feature food trucks, raffle prizes, and the sights and sounds of nature, promising lots of fun for all ages.

The opening act for Folk Family Revival is local singer-songwriter Sara Van Buskirk.

The other two “Concert in the Courtyard” dates are Friday, Nov. 12 with Tomar and the FCs and Friday, Mar. 25, with the band yet to be announced. Both concerts will also take place from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Photo Caption: The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center announces the “Concert in the Courtyard” live music series starting Friday, Sept. 10, with the inaugural concert featuring Folk Family Revival performing in the Nature Center Courtyard from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Photo credits: Doyle Photo Co for Folk Family Revival; Houston Arboretum for concert and courtyard photos.

Folk Family Revival has its roots in Magnolia, north of Houston, when brothers Mason and Barrett Lankford joined with future brother Caleb Pace, and later Nick Odom, to form a sound that is described as “both clear and righteous, bold and forceful, complex and simple at the same time.” This Houston family jam band has opened for legends such as Willie Nelson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Merle Haggard and The Suffers. The Lankford brothers got their start playing rock ‘n roll music in church.

“We are thrilled to present our first-ever live music series at the Houston Arboretum, offering a fun-filled family outing in our beautiful Nature Center Courtyard, which is surrounded by native trees and features a beautiful pollinator garden,” says Debbie Markey, Houston Arboretum’s Executive Director. “The Nature Center Courtyard and Lawn were part of our multi-year Master Plan, which significantly transformed our 155-acre nature sanctuary. The proceeds from these concerts will support our mission of education and conservation.”

The Nature Center Courtyard is located adjacent to the Nature Playscape. This final feature of the Master Plan incorporates built and natural play features for children from toddlers to pre-teens and has been wildly popular since opening in May. Families with young children can come early to the concert and check out the Nature Playscape before settling in for a live music treat.

Tickets for the concerts are $55 for members and $65 for non-members. Guests can also upgrade to a VIP table for six people for an additional $120 or lay a blanket out on the lawn. Either way, this unique concert will offer the perfect outdoor experience. Children attend free of charge; pre-registration is required for ages three and up.

Go to https://houstonarboretum.org/event/concert-in-the-courtyard/ for tickets or more information on the Folk Family Revival concert and https://houstonarboretum.org/event/concert-in-the-courtyard-nov-2021/ for the November event with Tomar and the FCs.

Sponsorships for the concert series are still available for interested companies or individuals.