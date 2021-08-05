5 Tips for Fast Flu Recovery

Getting sick is no fun, no matter what sickness it is. Even if you’ve gotten your flu shot, you still have a chance of getting the flu, and just because its summer doesn’t mean that the flu has magically disappeared.

The flu and its symptoms can last for several days, and it can make anyone miserable for the duration that you have it. So, what do you do when you catch the flu? Managing your symptoms and focusing on healing is really all you can do until the virus is gone. Here are a few ways to help you recover faster from the flu.

Rest

It might be tempting to clean the house or do some grocery shopping while your home sick with the flu, but those things can wait. During this time, it’s important to stay home and rest so that you can limit the spread of the virus, and take it easy by getting a good night’s rest and taking naps throughout the day so your immune system can fight the virus.

Hydrate

Your body is fighting off a virus, which means you’re running a fever, therefore sweating more. To replenish your body, you need to make sure you’re consuming plenty of water throughout and even drinking sports drinks filled with electrolytes.

Relieve Your Sinuses

Clearing out your sinuses won’t necessarily make the flu go away, but it can help relieve the pressure that has built up. According to Central Drug, Neti Pots can aid with clearing out congestion. “They can be really messy and sometimes uncomfortable to use but they really help to clear out your sinuses and relieve sinus pain and pressure.”

Fuel Your Body

Help your body fight off the nasty virus by fueling it with healthy foods such as vegetables, fruits and lean proteins. Because of all the vitamins and minerals that are in these foods, they help with boosting your immune system, which is the body’s force to fight off illnesses.

Medication

Over-the-counter medications are beneficial when having the flu, especially for decreasing your fever. Consider taking medications such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen to reduce your fever and relieve any aches that sometimes accompany being ill.

The flu is a common virus that can be mainly treated at home, but always seek medical attention if you feel the symptoms are worsening instead of getting better. The flu and its symptoms tend to take one to two weeks to fully subside. With adequate rest, fluids and patience, you should be recovered relatively quickly.