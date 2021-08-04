Katy ISD Employee Recognized with 2021 Professional of the Year Award

By George Slaughter

Ben Rolens, the Katy Independent School District general manager for facilities, corporate sponsorships and marketing, has been recognized as 2021 Professional of the Year by the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4).

The award recognizes managers that have demonstrated outstanding leadership in improving safety and security issues at sporting events and venues, according to a news release. Various sports leagues, associations and advisory committees across the nation select the award recipient.

“Katy ISD has worked closely with the NCS4 over the past several years to help develop national standards and best practices related to sports and special events safety and security,” Rolens said. “We want our Katy ISD school community to feel safe when entering our events or athletics venues. From graduation ceremonies, sporting events and after-school gatherings and activities – safety is paramount.”

Rolens has worked with both the district’s athletic and police departments to implement best practices in large event safety and security. Staff and facility workers have also undergone training to support these security measures. Additionally, Rolens has worked with stadium personnel to craft pre-event messaging on stadium videoboards.

Rolens will receive the award at the 2021 National Sports Safety and Security Conference & Exhibition held November 9-10.