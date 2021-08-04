Fort Bend County Tax Office Begins Registering and Titling Vessels (Boats) and Outboard Motors

Fort Bend Tax Assessor-Collector, Carmen P. Turner, announced today that all six Fort Bend County tax locations now offer boat registration and titling services. According to Ms. Turner, this new service will make it more convenient for the 12,000 registered boat owners in Fort Bend County to register their boat(s) and outboard motors at a location near where they live, rather than having to leave the county to register their vessels miles away in another county.

For more information, contact 281-341-3710.