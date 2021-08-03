How to Take a Vacation from Stress

Has a doctor ever told you that you need to reduce the stress level in your life? Have you ever thought you might be experiencing the first signs of burnout? Has a loved one ever pointed out your high anxiety levels and recommended a well-deserved break? If you answered yes to any of those questions, it’s probably time to take a vacation from all the pressures of daily life.

Relaxation vacations don’t involve taking the kids to a theme park, doing a bus tour of Europe, or visiting relatives on the other side of the country. They’re about you, about doing whatever it takes to give your brain and body a long breather. What’s the best way to put together an escape plan that involves you, maybe one other person, and at least two weeks of total down time? Here are some tips for anyone who feels the need to get away for the sake of mental and physical well-being.

Use a Life Settlement to Cover Expenses

There is no need to fret overpaying for the trip. For example, if you don’t have ready funds to cover everything, consider selling a life insurance policy through a life settlement. The process is simple and fast, but if you’re not familiar with how life settlements work, you can review an online guide that addresses the pertinent questions and will help you answer any doubts you have about the sale. Life settlements can be the perfect way to finance a one-time expense or pay for anything you can’t otherwise afford.

Do as Much Advance Planning as Possible

The whole idea of the getaway is to eliminate as much pressure as possible. That’s why advance planning is so important. Work alone or with a helper to make a detailed plan about hotel arrangements, meals, airport pickups, and all the other little things that go with travel. If you have children, do all the sitter logistics well in advance and have a backup person in case your preferred babysitter can’t make it. The more of these routine tasks you can take care of now, the better.

Use the Two-Week, Two-Person Rule

For stress relief, any time away from home is good, but aim for at least two weeks, preferably three or more. Plan on traveling alone or with one other person, either a spouse or friend. Following the two-week, two-person rule will keep the whole experience as low key as possible.

Get Away from Crowds

Giving the brain, emotions, and body a rest means staying away from crowds. Avoid doing big city tours, staying near downtown areas, at attending sports events. Best bets include things like remote beaches, mountain cabins, and even a long train journey across the country.

Avoid Foreign Travel

Visiting foreign countries can be fun, educational, and interesting. It can also be stressful because there are so many details to attend to. Plus, because you are far from home, it is not easy to deal with emergencies that might arise with kids or the house. Remaining in your home nation is the middle ground solution because it lets you get far enough away to de-stress but stay within striking distance of home should you need to return on short notice.