Cypress Creek Fire Department to Host First Annual Spouse’s Day

When an emergency situation occurs such as a car accident, house fire, or medical condition the general public knows to call 911 to have the situation tended to by professionals. But most people don’t stop to consider the emotional toll that continuously being subjected to human crises can have on emergency services personnel such as firefighters and emergency medical technicians. Stress that we all face in our personal lives such as dealing with spouses, children and other extended family members can often be significantly compounded for emergency services personnel.

In an effort to address the risks associated with cumulative stress among personnel of the Cypress Creek Fire Department, District Chief Jason Corthell is presenting the First Annual Cypress Creek Fire Department Spouse’s Day on Saturday, July 31st. The event is only open to spouses and significant others of Cypress Creek Fire Department personnel. The intent of the Spouse’s Day is to serve three main purposes: 1) to bring awareness to the services that are offered through the department for members and their families, 2) to allow spouses and significant others to connect and form a common bond with each other, and 3) to promote the Department’s dedication to ensuring its firefighters have the tools necessary to cope with stressors both on and off duty.

“As first responders, we must always be prepared to face any situation imaginable while maintaining our professionalism and composure. In order for this to be accomplished, we almost have to be selfish with not only our physical health and self-care, but also our mental wellness. Eventually there has to be a release for the pressure that builds up in our firefighters and EMTs in order to avoid or cope with cumulative stress, depression, anxiety, PTSD, or other problems such as substance abuse or even suicide,” said District Chief Jason Corthell.

The event’s special guest speakers will be Mike and Anne Gagliano, authors of the book “Challenges of the Firefighter Marriage.” The Gaglianos will address the following issues faced by today’s first responders: 1) three primary things that make this profession different than most others, 2) how the stresses and strains of the profession impact firefighter marriages, and 3) essential conversations for couples to have on how to not only handle the pressures of firefighting, but to thrive despite them.

“With all our hearts we believe in firefighters, and we believe in marriage. Our hope, our goal, and our desire is to encourage firefighters by helping strengthen their marriages as we feel they are at their very best when things are good at home,” said Mike Gagliano.

Mike Gagliano has over thirty years of fire/crash/rescue experience with the Seattle Fire Department and the United States Air Force. He retired as the Captain of Ladder 5 and remains a proud member of Fire Station 31. Captain Gagliano has written numerous fire service articles, is co-author of the bestselling books Air Management for the Fire Service, Challenges of the Firefighter Marriage and the SCBA chapter of the Handbook for Firefighter 1 & 2 from Pennwell.

Anne Gagliano is an author, lecturer and spouse of retired Seattle Fire Captain Mike Gagliano for over 35 years. Her Fire Engineering article “What Every Firefighter’s Spouse Should Know” and ongoing contributions to Firelife.com, have inspired couples all over the world to seek a fulfilling, lasting and intimate marriage despite the challenges posed by the fire service.