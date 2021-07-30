Theatre Southwest to Celebrate Local Filmmakers with Short Film Showcase

Theatre Southwest is headed from the stage to the screen for its inaugural TSW Short Film Showcase on August 7.

The Short Film Showcase is meant to celebrate the talents of local filmmakers and producers. Short films up to 20 minutes in length were submitted earlier in the summer. Over 20 films were submitted with 11 being selected to be screened at the showcase.

“So many theatres have been impacted by the pandemic, and that’s really brought out a lot of thinking outside the box,” says Tricia Yurcak, co-producer of the Short Film Showcase, along with Sam Martinez. “We saw an opportunity to not only add another source of revenue for the theatre, but to celebrate the talent of Houston area filmmakers and producers, some of whom didn’t have the chance to enjoy an in-person screening of their film created in the last 18 months.”

Selected films include those from Lance Childers, Pineapple Pizza Productions, David Scott Heck, Theodore Horrocks and Jesse GrothOlsen.

The Film Showcase takes place next Saturday, August 7 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased through www.tswhouston.org /tickets.