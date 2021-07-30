Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame Nominations Accepted Through Nov. 1

The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is seeking nominations through Nov. 1, 2021 for individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to freshwater fishing in Texas for next year’s induction into the hall of fame.

“The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame is made up of a growing list of 36 individuals and organizations who have made a significant impact on freshwater fishing in the state,” said Dan Kessler, TFF Hall of Fame Committee Chair. “Whether it’s an outdoor writer, pro-angler, fishing club or leader of industry, we look forward to continuing to honor and recognize everyone that helps make Texas fishing the best it can be.”

The nominees will be evaluated by the members of the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee made up of anglers, industry professionals and organizations involved in Texas freshwater fishing. Inductees will be chosen based on the following criteria: ethics, leadership and commitment, unselfish contributions to the sport, scope of impact on freshwater fishing and fishing/fisheries management expertise and impact. The winner will be announced in spring 2022 and will be presented with their award in a special ceremony.

“We are excited to review all of this year’s nominations and welcome the newest inductee into this prestigious group of individuals and organizations that have contributed so much to the world class fishing that Texas offers,” Kessler added.

The most recently selected inductee to the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame was Shane Wilson in 2020. An inductee was not selected in 2021 due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame is housed at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens. Its mission is to “recognize and honor those who have made a lasting contribution to freshwater fishing in Texas, and to foster a sense of appreciation, awareness and participation in the sport of fishing.”

Nomination forms and instructions are available online or by calling (903) 676-2277.