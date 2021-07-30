Paxton Leads Multistate Coalition in Defense of Mississippi’s Abortion Law

Attorney General Ken Paxton led a 24-state coalition in support of Mississippi’s law that bans abortions after 15 weeks, except in medical emergencies. Texas’s amicus brief argues that Roe v. Wade should be overturned because it has no basis in the Constitution and has led only to confusion in the courts. The fact that the Supreme Court has been forced to continually change the constitutional test and twist other legal doctrines to support its abortion rulings demonstrates that the time to reverse Roe is now.

“States have every right to fight for the lives of unborn children, and scientific research has proven that babies in utero can survive with modern medicine months before what is considered viable,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Federally-enforced viability periods are a disservice to women’s health and to the health of the unborn child. States should be able to act on scientific developments in regards to brutal abortion practices.”