Signs It’s Time To Change Your 2008 Honda Accord Brake Pads and Rotors

Avoid dangerous driving situations by maintaining your brake system. Your 2008 Honda Accord brake pads and rotors are high-wear items, so they need to be replaced routinely to keep your Accord stopping safely. Explore the signs of worn-out pads and rotors and find out where to turn for replacement auto parts.

What Are the Signs It’s Time To Change Brake Pads?

Every time you press your brake pedal the friction material comes in contact with the brake rotors. This safely slows your car down, but also generates heat and wears down on the friction pads. Over time, these pads wear out and fail to stop your car.

Don’t wait until this routine maintenance task becomes a roadside emergency situation. Look for these signs that you need to swap out brake pads and inspect your brake rotors:

Clicking noises

Squealing or metal-on-metal noises

Braking causes your Accord pulls to one side

Stopping requires more time

If you don’t want to wait for these performance-related warning signs, then you can replace your brake pads between 30,000 and 70,000 miles or measure their thickness to determine the best time to replace them. Worn pads are usually 4 millimeters or less in thickness.

What Brake Pads Do You Need?

Use a VIN lookup tool to find the right brake pad dimensions for your 2008 Honda Accord. The easiest and safest way to search for the right brake pad size is to sort items online based on your make, model and year of vehicle. This helps you avoid picking up pads that are too large or too small to fit on your car.

Once you find the correct size for your Honda, it’s time to compare brake pad types. Consider these brake pad types:

Semi-metallic

Organic

Ceramic

Semi-metallic brake pads are one of the most durable and routine options on the market. These rugged pads produce more noise than other types, but work well in extremely cold weather.

Organic pads are one of the least common. They use a variety of organic components to create low-cost brake pads, but are prone to excessive wear and high levels of dust while braking.

Ceramic pads offer the most comfortable, quiet braking experience. These quality pads last reasonably long and are quieter than semi-metallic ones, but may not offer the same cold-weather performance in extreme conditions.

How Much Do New Rotors Cost?

Brake pads need to be replaced more often than rotors, but even these brake components can become worn, warped or otherwise damaged. Most brake rotors cost between $30 and $75 per rotor. Budget-friendly rotors may not last as long as premium ones, so consider investing in a quality set. Avoid frequent rotor wear and improve your brake system performance with high-quality rotors.

Where Can You Find New Brake Pads and Rotors?

Order Honda Accord brake pads and rotors to enjoy a preventative break maintenance task. Use online reviews and instructional videos to prepare for this DIY task on your Accord. When you shop online for highly rated brake pads, you can enjoy convenient shipping and competitive rates on must-have parts.