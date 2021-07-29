Sam Zavary and Exclusive Furniture Host Part 2 of the ‘Back to School’ #Back2Exclusive Extravaganza

Saturday July 31st, 2021 with Widely Viewed, Nationally Renowned TikTokers ‘DadWiggies,’ Prizes, Food, Backpack Giveaways & More

Exclusive Furniture will also be giving away 200 high-end back packs for those in attendance, with ‘Meet & Greet,’ live entertainment, giveaways, furniture discounts, & more

In an effort to keep the community engaged, Sam Zavary and Exclusive Furniture (where low prices live) are hosting ‘Part 2’ of the 3 part series of the ‘Back to School’ or ‘#Back2Exclusive’ extravaganza on Saturday July 31st, 2021 from 5-9 PM. The previous kick-off event welcomed Internationally renowned actress, model, and singer Mexican Ninel Conde with millions of followers on her social platforms. This upcoming Part 2 ‘#Back2Exclusive’ extravaganza will welcome famous TikTokers DadWiggies with over 3.2M followers and 88.2M views to involve the millennial generation. The event will include food trucks, live music, a mechanical bull, photobooths, a chance to win (30) Latino Mix Exclusive VIP Tickets, and the biggest donation yet of 200 high-end backpacks by Exclusive Furniture.

Also stock up on in-stock and low-price ‘Back to School’ furniture such as: office desks, twin and full mattresses, office chairs, desks, and wall art!

Meet & Greet with ‘DadWiggies’ will include:

Photo opportunities

Signed autographs

A chance to hang out with the celebrities

“The most important thing to me as a business owner is the health of my community. It is our job to serve our community, and with the upcoming school year, and especially after COVID-19, we want to not only get our youth excited but we also want to give them the support and encouragement they need. It was our idea at Exclusive to giveaway backpacks as our token of appreciation to our youth and to keep their heads in the game that we as a community are supporting their success during this upcoming academic year.” – Says Zavary, President of Exclusive Furniture.

See additional information: Exclusive Furniture ‘Back2Exclusive’ EIN Release

Media Welcome at Any Time. Interview with Sam & DadWiggies (TikTokers) Welcome at Any Time.

WHO: Exclusive Furniture, Internationally Recognized TikToker’s ‘DadWiggies’

WHAT: ‘Back to School’ Event Part 2

WHEN: Saturday, July 31, 2021 — 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

WHERE: Exclusive Furniture’s Grandparkway and W Belfort Location- 21018 W Belfort St Richmond, Texas, 77406

ABOUT LATINO MIX LIVE: Latino Mix 2021- One of the biggest single-day concert events of the year is coming to BBVA Stadium on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Latino Mix LIVE is set to feature some of the top names in the Latin Urban scene of the last few years. Jay Wheeler and Rauw Alejandro will join boy band sensation CNCO and Ozuna along with Ozuna and J Balvin.