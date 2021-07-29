Twitter is considered an OG social media platform, having been around since 2009 and being one of the oldest social media platforms around. The app has become very popular with over 300 million monthly users. Many topics are discussed on Twitter, from crypto to sports, politics, and a lot of the time, things will appear on Twitter before they appear on the news. This is because Twitter works in real-time. With so many millions of people on Twitter, it can seem difficult to stand out and grow your following however there are a lot of things that can increase your chances of having success on the app and this blog will explore some of them.

Have a complete profile

If you want more followers on Twitter you need to optimize your profile. This means having a good username (it’s best to use your real name and surname), a profile picture (it is best to use a real picture of yourself), and a captivating bio. Having a good profile is so important because your profile is the first thing that people lay their eyes on before they go to follow you and if your profile does not grab their attention, the chances of them following you are very low. It’s also a great idea to have a fleshed-out profile since growth services such as Tweeteev, which many accounts use to buy real Twitter followers, need this information to gauge what audience they should be engaging with. A good profile with an attractive profile picture and a full bio will attract more followers so optimize your profile.

Relevant hashtags, always

Hashtags are what drive content on social media, especially Twitter, where hashtags originated. When used on a tweet, hashtags categorize the tweet based on the information in the tweet and group it together with other tweets that carry the same hashtag. The result is that your tweets become more discoverable as well as more visible. There are many hashtags that you will find on Twitter including:

User-generated: these are hashtags that have been developed and adopted by Twitter users.

Events hashtags: these are hashtags used for major events.

Always on: These are hashtags used to reach a certain audience

Branded hashtags: these are hashtags created by a business or brand and are unique to their business or brand.

Unbranded: a hashtag that markets a brand without the use of a brand name.

Using relevant hashtags at the right time can benefit you in many ways. Not only will you manage to reach your audience but you will boost visibility, engagement, and reach. Another benefit is that you will grow your amount of followers.

Post regularly

Twitter rewards you for always using the platform and tweeting often. Twitter uses an algorithmic timeline that is a combination of real-time content and algorithmic content. You have to ensure that you stay consistent on Twitter and tweet as much as you can because it is proven that the more you tweet, the more followers you will gain doing this. A great idea is to have a content calendar that makes tweeting very easy by planning your tweets and when you are going to post them.

Start a conversation

Engagement is important on every social media platform including Twitter. You need to be interacting with your followers and when you are addressing someone in a tweet, you should always tag them. The reason you want to do this is that tagging people will result in them engaging with your tweet which will expose that tweet to their audience which could lead to new potential followers.

Use Twitter lists

Twitter lists are when you prioritize and customize the tweets on your timeline. There is an option to join lists that others create or you can create your own from your account. People can also add you to lists. Lists work to filter out the noise on Twitter because oftentimes people are following a large number of people and lists act as a way to categorize tweets. For example, if you want to only see tweets from celebrities, you can create a list and call it “celebrities”, add your celebrities to the list, and then all their tweets will be on that list. Lists are a great way to clean out your timeline. But when creating them remember, Twitter only allows you to create up to 20 lists.