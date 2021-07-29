Exploring the world’s most popular league; National Football League  

National Football League is a popular sports competition, watched by most people and also ranks as the wealthiest, let’s have a look at it and gain some insights.

National Football League is America's most popular sports league. Super Bowl, the grand finale of the league is one of the biggest sporting events in the world and this is not the last of the firsts, it is also the wealthiest sports league. In Serbia, it ranks high among the sporting events that are most watched.

NFL is described as a professional American football league that comprises the National Football Conference and American Football Conference. It is the highest professional level of American football consisting of thirty-two teams, equally divided between the NFC and AFC. The league runs for 18 weeks starting in September to January where each team participates in 17 games and one bye week. Upon the conclusion of the regular season, each conference produces seven teams that participate in the playoffs. The elimination tournament ends in the Super Bowl, a popular event that is held the first Sunday in February every year, a match between the NFC and AFC champions.

Teams

The league consists of two conferences, each having sixteen teams. Each of the conferences has four divisions of four clubs. In the regular season 55 players are allowed in each team but only 48 play on game days.

Season format

The league season has a 3-week preseason, an 18-regular season of weeks where 17 games are played by each team, and a single-elimination playoff where 14 teams participate to give rise to the two teams which face off in the Super Bowl, Pro Football Hall of Fame Game marks the beginning of the pre-season at a tournament that is held at Fawcett Stadium. It is a requirement that each of the league’s teams should schedule 3 preseason matches where 2 of these are played at home in odd-numbered years.

For AFC-leaned teams, these matches should be at least 2 in the even-numbered years. All pre-season matches are regarded as exhibition matches and are not considered as part of the regular season. Teams participating in the pre-season are not focused on winning these matches since they do not count in the regular season. Instead, the matches are used to evaluate the teams. Players also take this opportunity to show their performance to their team and others if they get cut. Over time, fans have not been happy with pre-season matches as they are not willing to pay the full price for these games. Also, coaches and even some players dislike the pre-season as it may expose them to early injuries something which may hamper the performance of the team in the whole season.

The regular season

Each team plays 17 matches during the season where a total of 272 games are played in 18 weeks.2021 season s set to kick off on the first Monday of September. Most of the matches take place on Sundays; other days of the week when the games are played include Mondays and Thursdays.

Postseason

After the regular season matches are completed, there are playoffs where 14 team single elimination competitions are held. Each conference produces seven teams where the winners of each, as well as the wild card teams, participate in the tournament. The winners in each of the conferences face off in the Super Bowl. Pro Bowl is the other post-season event that is hosted by the league. It happens a week before the Super Bowl where the purpose is to help in boosting the rating of the Super Bowl. Normally, the players who take part in the Super Bowl are exempted from Pro-Bowl. It is worth noting that the Pro-Bowl is not competitive.

The Team trophies

The league has 3 different trophies for honoring the champions. These trophies are:

Brunswick Balke Collender Cup

Ed Thorp Memorial Trophy

Vince Lombardi Trophy

Media

Five media networks have entered into a contract with NFL to broadcast the matches, they are NBC, ABC, Fox, ESPN, and CBS. These contracts cover all the games right from the pre-season up to the post-season.

Recent champions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the most recent champions. Apart from this title, the Buccaneers have won the Super Bowl title twice and they are one of the sides that have a record of undefeated multiples in the Super Bowl. Although the team was struggling in the past to an extent of being referred to as the perennial loser, Buccaneers has since put its house in order and clinched several titles.

Most titles

Green Bay Packers are the champions of the league having won the most titles. They have lifted 13 league titles; have 9 pre-Super Bowl titles to their name and 4 Super Bowl wins. The team has recorded the most wins and equally set a win-loss record in the NFL history. Their long-standing rivals include the Chicago bear, Detroit Lions, and Minnesota Vikings with Bears-Parkers being the most prominent and oldest in professional sports history.

