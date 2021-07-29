Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston announces winners of 2021 Junior Youth of the Year

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) announces that Vivian Jimenez of the Johnny Mitchell Club in Galveston has been named Junior Youth of the Year, (YOY) with second place going to Kalub Ramirez of the Richmond Rosenberg Club and third place awarded to Mia Gomez of the Havard Club, located in the Houston Heights. All three winners received new tablets, while Jimenez also got to enjoy a special cupcake party with her fellow Club members.

Distinct from the National Youth of the Year program, Junior Youth of the Year seeks to develop junior leaders ages 10-13 within the Club environment. The program fosters Club members’ emerging leadership abilities, while preparing them for later participation in the Youth of the Year program. In addition to recognizing the leadership achievements of Club youth, Junior YOY also cultivates their leadership potential, providing the foundation they need for advanced leadership development, academic excellence and postsecondary success.

The three students recognized for 2021 Junior Youth of the Year have demonstrated outstanding potential for leadership and academic excellence. Jimenez, age 12, attends Central Middle School in Galveston Independent School District; Ramirez, age 12 is a student at Wessendorf Middle School in Lamar Consolidated ISD and Gomez goes to Hamilton Middle School in the Houston Independent School District.

To apply for youth of the year, members submit an application, an essay about themselves and supporting documents of their work in and out of the Club. Videos are then submitted by the top three finalists for additional review by the judges.

“Vivian has shown up and she has made a positive impact in our community,” says Monica Jones, Club Director. “We look forward to seeing Vivian as she evolves as a leader.” “The Club does so much for me and my family, and made this past year wonderful,” says Jimenez. “The staff truly live the mission, and I will reach my full potential as I transition into high school.”

The judges for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston Junior Youth of the Year include Abigail Walker, Coordinator for Strategic Partnerships & Volunteer Programs, Spring Branch ISD; Wendy Warren, Director of Education, Holocaust Museum Houston; Cheryl McCallum, Director of Education, Children’s Museum Houston and Trey Lewis, Wix Website Design Instructor.