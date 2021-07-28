Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Enrolling Patients for Project Lifesaver

By George Slaughter

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s office is enrolling patients with cognitive disabilities in a program designed to help caregivers find them should they accidentally get lost.

In the Project Lifesaver program, patients with cognitive disabilities such as Alzheimer’s, autism or dementia wear a wrist or ankle transmitter that gives a tracking signal. If that patient goes missing, the caregiver notifies the sheriff’s office, who can then send a deputy to pick up the patient.

For more information, contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s office at 281-341-4665, or visit the Project Lifesaver website at http://www.projectlifesaver.org.