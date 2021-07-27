Katy ISD Enrollment Underway for 2021-22

By George Slaughter

Katy Independent School District students return to school August 18, and the district asks parents to enroll students through its online registration system.

The district describes a “new” student as a K-12 learner who has never attended a school within the Katy ISD, or a previous Katy ISD student who withdrew and is re-enrolling.

All Katy ISD students must to enroll, or update their information, for the new school year using the online registration system. Enrollment and updates occur in two phases:

Monday, July 26, 2021 – New student enrollment, which began Monday, July 26.

Monday, August 2, 2021 – Annual student update, which begins Monday, August 2.

Before beginning the online registration process for new students, parents are advised to have the following documentation ready to upload:

Proof of residence: A utility bill (light, water or gas), purchasing paperwork or lease agreement. If a lease agreement or purchasing paperwork is provided at the time of registration, a utility bill must be provided within 30 days of occupancy.

Official birth certificate or passport of student.

Government-issued identification care of person registering student.

Proof of immunization.

Report card or transcript at recently attended school.

For more information, visit the Katy ISD Online Registration webpage.

District Saves Over $4 Million Through Energy Conservation Efforts

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded its Energy Star Certification to 24 district campuses whose energy conservation efforts have saved the district over $4 million.

The district said it has, since 2019, partnered with Cenergistic, a Texas-based company that helps school districts conserve energy. Strategies to do this include fine-tuning air conditioning (AC) run times, identifying unused AC/lighting schedules, overnight equipment checks, updating technology and other protocols.

“Through approved bond projects, the Katy ISD Operations Division has been able to install new equipment that is both energy-efficient and more reliable for campuses and district facilities,” Ted Vierling, the district’s chief operations officer. “Small changes such as upgrading lighting from old technology to light-emitting diode to larger adjustments such as replacing boilers and chillers have improved efficiency for both energy and water consumption.”

The district said every dollar saved on utilities enables more funding to classrooms, teachers and students.

The district said all its new facilities are built with energy-efficient components. These include LED lighting, automatic shut-off switches for classroom lighting, upgraded control systems and use of natural light whenever practical.

The following campuses have been awarded the Energy Star Certification:

Elementary Campuses

Alexander Elementary

Bear Creek Elementary

Cimarron Elementary

Creech Elementary

Davidson Elementary

Fielder Elementary

Golbow Elementary

Griffin Elementary

Hayes Elementary

Jenks Elementary

Leonard Elementary

McRoberts Elementary

Randolph Elementary

Shafer Elementary

Sundown Elementary

Williams Elementary

Wilson Elementary

Wolfe Elementary

Wolman Elementary

Junior High Campuses

McDonald Junior High

McMeans Junior High

Memorial Parkway Junior High

Tays Junior High

High School Campuses

Tompkins High School

District’s Smart Restart and SpeakUp Campaigns Recognized

The Katy Independent School District’s Communication Department received recognition for its work on the district’s Smart Restart-Return to School campaign from the National School Public Relations Association.

The campaign, executed during the COVID-19 pandemic, focused on educating students, parents, staff and community members on the district’s return to school plan. It also provided information on safety protocols and evolving initiatives that were impacted by the pandemic.

The communications department also received recognition for the district’s SpeakUp Safe Schools campaign from the Texas School Public Relations Association.

The department received a gold star award, the highest school public relations honor in the state, for its work on this campaign, which was designed to build awareness around safety topics. The campaign encouraged the use of the SpeakUp anonymous reporting app, emphasized student ownership of safety protocols. It also educated parents and reinforced drug and alcohol awareness.

Print and promotional materials included posters, public service announcements (PSA) videos, and website and social media messaging. Also, the department’s scripting, editing and filming of the PSA video titled “Vaping, It’s Up to You,” which was part of the campaign, earned a best of category award.

“Clear, concise and timely messaging for our school community has always been a key component to our district’s outreach efforts,” Dr. Andrea Grooms, chief communications officer, said. “While our communications team is small, their responsibilities are immense and their outcomes, far-reaching. They are an extremely talented and dedicated group of professionals—always prioritizing the informational needs of Katy ISD families and staff, no matter the time or circumstances.”

The department received its recognitions during the annual state and national conventions held this year.

The board of trustees recognized the department at Monday’s board meeting. The board also recognized new district administrators at the meeting.

Other Actions Taken

In other action at its Monday meeting, trustees: