The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Business and Professional Division will host an informative event, “How to Network, Prospect, and Develop New Business” with Glenn Smith of Glenn Smith Executive Coaching. This session, moderated by King Banerjee, FBCC Business & Professional Division Chair, will be held Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the Fort Bend Chamber office, 445 Commerce Green Blvd., Sugar Land, TX 77478 from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM.

Join us as Glenn teaches participants how to successfully make your networking more effective, relevant ways to prospect, and how to leverage new opportunities using technology. After attending Glenn’s seminar, attendees will have creative tools and resources to utilize in helping them grow their business.

Glenn Smith, Founder, Glenn Smith Executive Coaching, has been coaching business and organizational leaders for more than 20 years, and has worked both nationally and internationally. He has taught courses on leadership and organizational development in several graduate schools. Glenn is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and holds an M.A. in Global Leadership.

Event registration is open. Event Sponsor – $500, includes company logo on all event marketing materials and chamber social platforms, logo branding on Zoom registration link and confirmation email, invitation for five guests, and recognition during event. The event is $25 for an Individual Member Reservation and $35 for an Individual Prospective Member Reservation. The Zoom link will be sent for participants joining via that platform the day before the event. Individuals can register for this event by clicking here . Details of upcoming events can be found at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Rebekah Beltran at 281-566-2158 or rebekah@fortbendcc.org .

The Business & Professional Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is under the leadership of Chair, King Banerjee, Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More of Sugar Land. The Business & Professional Division is committed to helping members achieve their professional goals. We do this by offering business-oriented programs and roundtables and encouraging participation in other Chamber functions.