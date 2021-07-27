Harris County Clerk Appointed Secretary To Executive Board Of The International Association Of Government Officials

Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth was appointed Secretary of the 2021-2022 Executive Board of the International Association of Government Officials (iGO) . iGo is the leading organization for government officials, fostering excellence in public service through education, innovation, and networking. Clerk Hudspeth was nominated and accepted the appointment at the 2021 Annual Conference held in New York City last week.

“I am honored to hold office with iGO, and I am looking forward to serving alongside the other distinguished officers of the Executive Board,” said Clerk Hudspeth. “This is a great opportunity to learn more about the great work this association does connecting and training government officials from around the world.”

iGO is an association that aims to provide professional training and leadership development, through the promotion of networking, technological innovations, educational programs and legislative monitoring on national issues that affect county recorders, election officials, treasurers, and clerks, to better serve the public.

“The education sessions at this year’s conference were tremendous,” added Clerk Hudspeth. “I am looking forward to implementing new processes and more accessible services for the constituents of Harris County.”

Congratulations to Clerk Hudspeth and all the new members of the 2021-2022 iGO Executive Board.