New Katy Assistant City Administrator Has Local Ties

By George Slaughter

Mayde Creek High School is not within the Katy city limits, but one of its alumni has a new role at Katy City Hall.

On July 12, the city council appointed Anas Garfaoui as assistant city administrator. In this role, Garfaoui said his goal is to “take direction from the council and enact its vision for the city.”

Garfaoui joined the city as a part-time administrative assistant following his 2012 graduation from Stephen F. Austin State University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in public administration. Later he completed the certified public manager program at the Hobby School for Public Affairs at the University of Houston.

“The UH experience was very neat,” Garfaoui said. “I was around several seasoned public servants from various different disciplines (law enforcement, fire, city management, and so forth), and it exposed me to many different scenarios. During my undergraduate days at SFA, I learned the basics of public administration and was lucky enough to have a summer internship with the City of Nacogdoches. That was really great, because I was able to see how all the different departments function in a real setting.”

Before his appointment, Garfaoui had been working as city planner. The role, important in any city government, has added significance with the city is growing as Katy has with new housing developments in Cane Island and commercial development.

“The City of Katy is a fantastic place to live,” Garfaoui said. “We are in three counties, right next to the fourth-largest city in the country, and we host many transient visitors each day. While the city has been growing for the last 10 years, our goal has always been to manage it by maintaining a high quality of life. Being a zone city enables staff to use ordinances on use classifications, signage and lot sizes, which all help keep a high standard of living.”

Garfaoui earned praise from city leaders at his appointment. Mayor Bill Hastings said Garfaoui was “one of the finest young men I have ever met.” Ward A Council Member Janet Corte said Garfaoui always responds to council questions in a timely manner and that he gave good advice on city issues. Ward B Council Member Rory Robertson said he was excited about the appointment.

Garfaoui will work with Mayor Bill Hastings, City Administrator Byron Hebert, Finance Director Andrew Vasquez, and other department managers to prepare a city budget for 2021-22. The council adopts the budget in September and the city’s fiscal year begins in October.

Last year the council adopted a $32 million budget. It included a property tax rate of $0.447168 per $100 valuation, a decrease from $0.48 per $100 in 2019. Garfaoui said the budget sets the tone for the next fiscal year.

“The city has been blessed to not being negatively impacted when it comes to revenues,” Garfaoui said. “One thing I have learned quickly in Katy is that the city is built to be fiscally conservative. Our city leaders have always been good stewards of taxpayer money and we will continue those traditions. If there are opportunities, staff will review them and provide recommendations to counsel as we have done in the past.”

Garfaoui has two sisters, but no family of his own yet.

“We have all lived here over 21 years now and love it,” Garfaoui said. “My dad worked in the public sector when I was younger and I was always fascinated by it. Like any kid, I idolized my dad and wanted to be just like him when I grew up.”

Garfaoui said he would advise young people to find mentors along the way.

“I have had great mentors in Katy, from colleagues to community members, and I couldn’t be more grateful for their guidance,” Garfaoui said. “Don’t be afraid to ask for help, and give back when you can. In my opinion, that is the best way to learn, grow and develop yourself in a career.”