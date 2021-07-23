7 Things to Do After a Car Accident

Annual global statistics indicate that approximately 1.35 million people die in road accidents each year, with 20 to 50 million others sustaining non-fatal injuries that may result in long-term disabilities. Compared to other high-income countries like Australia, Japan, Canada, and Western Europe, the U.S suffers the most number of road crashes by about 50%. If you have been involved in a car accident, here are seven things to do.

1. Seek medical attention

Most car accident victims who aren’t seriously injured don’t feel the pain until after a day or two. Ensure that you haven’t sustained any internal injuries by consulting a physician. Assuming that you’re okay, only for the pain to manifest later, can cause you more severe or permanent damage.

2. Check if there are any injuries or fatalities

If you were traveling with other passengers, check to see if everyone is okay. If someone is seriously injured, call for an ambulance, fire, and rescue, or dial 911 to have them swiftly attended. Whether the accident is severe or not, calling the police to record a statement is advisable, as you might need it when registering a claim with the insurance company.

3. Record a statement

Once the relevant authorities arrive at the scene, narrate everything as it happened to the investigating officer. Never make guesses when it comes to recording a statement; tell everything as you remember it. If you’re unable to remember some of the details, be honest and don’t speculate.

4. Talk to a car accident lawyer

Accidents occur due to various reasons, some of which are beyond human control. Some of the most common causes include weather conditions such as rain and fog, animals on the road, or recklessness and negligence of another driver.

If you sustain a car accident injury as a result of another driver’s recklessness or negligence, you should consult a car accident lawyer to find out if you’re entitled to any compensation and how you should go about it. The lawyer should also help you get payment for any car damage.

5. Move to a safe place

Once an accident occurs, try to move your car to a safe, well-lit place, then use the emergency flashers to alert other road users. If you’re unable to drive the vehicle, you and the rest of the passengers should move to a safer location.

6. Don’t strike any deals

If the driver responsible for your accident tries to pay you off to avoid any legal responsibility, turn them down even if they offer more than what the damage is worth. Follow the due process and register your claim to prevent any future inconveniences.

7. Register a claim

If your car is covered against road accidents, register a claim with the insurance company. Narrate the happenings of the day as you did with the police, and be sure to have a copy of the police statement. Everything you say when writing your claim should match everything you recorded in the police statement. This is because the insurance company has to investigate and ascertain your claim before they make any compensation.

Endnote

When accidents happen, they leave you in shock and devastation, but when you compose yourself and do what you must, it could save you a lot of hassle. The tips discussed above will help you in case you don’t know where to begin.