What are technological trends of 2021?

Technology is moving on at a very fast pace and it is having a great impact on the daily life of the people and the society at large. Though the change that was continuing was quite fast, but the acceleration further increased with Covid-19 outbreak. The IT professionals working at different levels came to know that their role will be a bit different in the new world tomorrow which is going to be contactless.

In this article, we are going to highlight about the new technological trends which are going to shape the world in the future.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is having a huge impact on the daily lives of people in the modern world. But still it is being considered as a new trend because of its effects on how we work, live and play is at the early stage. Till now, AI is more known for creating a superior image and helping in speech recognition, personal assistant in Smartphone and many more.

In addition to the above uses, AI is further used for analyzing the interactions in determining the underlying insights and connections. It also assists the hospital authorities to take better decision about the utilization of resources by analyzing the changing customer behavior pattern and these inputs help a lot to drive revenues in the long run.

Keeping with the trend, the market of AI is expected to grow to $190 billion by the end of the year 2025. The global expenses on AI systems and cognitive is expected to reach $57 billion by the end of 2021. With its wings spreading along different sectors, job demand in this sector is expected to grow in the near future.

Machine learning is considered to be a subset of AI and it is also being introduced in various kinds of industries. Some job portals are claiming that the demand will be so high that this sector will create around 9% of the new US jobs by the year 2025.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Robotic Process Automation is the process of using the software for the automation of business processes which include interpreting the applications, dealing with various data, processing of the transactions and in some cases, it can also give reply to emails. In any organization, there are some repetitive tasks which is quite often needs to be repeated. The use of RPA helps to do these tasks automatically without the involvement of human resources. Though this is a new form of technology, RPA automation is expected to threaten the life of 230 million knowledge workers in the economy. Global management research firms have found that about 5% of the jobs can be fully automated while around 60% can be automated partially.

Edge Computing

Though formerly it was a new technology, but in the year 2021, cloud computing has come mainstream with the big players like Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services known as AWS and Google Cloud Platform are enjoying the domination in the market. The demand in this sector is ever growing as more companies and businesses are migrating to cloud solution.

As the quantity of data theft is increasing with every passing day, the companies are realizing the importance of cloud solution in their businesses. Edge Computing is designed in such a way that it helps to solve some of these problems quite easily, keeping the safety of the data intact. As per market estimates, the global market for edge computing is expected to touch the figure of $6.72 billion. This market is expected to grow in the future by many times.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

These two concepts are going to rule the future of gaming technology. In the process of Virtual Reality, the user is immersed in the environment and in the process of Augmented Reality the user’s environment gets enhanced. People have a conception that this technology is mainly used for gaming purpose. But it is surprising to know that this is also being widely used for training the Army, Navy and Coast Guard captains before the war. It is encouraging to know that around 14 million VR and AR devices have been sold in the year 2020 and the global market of it will grow and touch $209.2 billion by the year 2022.

Blockchain

Nowadays people are talking about Blockchain technology as it is widely used nowadays in crypto currencies like Bitcoin which is becoming increasingly popular with every passing day. In this technology, you can only data and hence the word chain is being used as you are preparing a chain of data gradually. It is driven on consensus and hence no single person can take control of the entire data. There is the need of a third party to validate the transactions. Many companies are now into implementation and involvement of blockchain and hence the demand for this technology is increasing.