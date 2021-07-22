Todd Knobbe Appointed Principal at West Memorial Junior High

By George Slaughter

Todd Knobbe has been appointed principal at West Memorial Junior High School.

Knobbe has 17 years of experience, much of which is in the Katy Independent School District. He began his career in 2004 as a teacher and coach in the Alief Independent School District. The next year, he came to Katy and accepted a teaching and coaching position at Beckendorff Junior High.

In 2007, Knobbe joined Seven Lakes High School where he taught and coached for eight years.

Knobbe began his administration career grade-level assistant principal at Tays Junior High. In 2017, he returned to Seven Lakes as assistant principal and two years later he was promoted to associate principal there.

“Since opening in 1976, West Memorial Junior High has demonstrated a rich history of academic success among its students and staff and I’m excited to be joining this group of individuals who aim to R.O.A.R (Be Respectful, Organized, Active Learners and Reliable),” Knobbe said in a news release. “Junior high is an important time in the lives of many learners and it’s during these three years that educators inspire and mold these students to become future leaders of society.”

Knobbe earned his bachelor’s degree in education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and his master’s degree in educational administration at Lamar University.

West Memorial is the district’s second-oldest junior high school.