Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Welcomed to Katy Area

By George Slaughter

The Katy area welcomed a new ice cream store Thursday.

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream, 20920 Katy Freeway, celebrated its local grand opening with hundreds of guests, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and rap artist Trae the Truth, who is both a supporter of the chain and is also active in his support of charitable causes.

The Katy area store is the third such store. The chain is known for hiring workers with developmental disabilities. In brief remarks before the opening, Turner said he “had to attend” given how Howdy Homemade works with these people. He said he hoped that the Katy area store would be the first of many such locations in Southeast Texas.

Trey Brandt, 25, is one Howdy Homemade employee. He was born with Down Syndrome. The condition is genetic and causes physical and development issues, which can range from mild to severe, according to the WebMD website. He said he learned of Howdy Homemade from his brother’s best friend.

“I love it,” Brandt said. “I’ve made friends with a lot of people.”

Thursday’s opening featured plenty of smiles and friendliness. Turner performed a ceremonial rope cutting befitting the store’s membership in the Fulshear-Katy Area Chamber of Commerce. Trae posed for photos with fans who, like everyone else, was ready for ice cream after standing in the heat.

The store offers 18 flavors of ice cream. Store owner Rodrick Batson said the HEB grocery store chain expects to carry one of those flavors, Dr Pepper Chocolate Chip, later this year.

Katy Ward B Council Member Gina Hicks also attended the ceremony. She enjoyed a cup of the Cold Brew and Cookies ice cream.

“It’s homemade daily, and you can’t beat that,” Hicks said.

Hicks described the opening as great.

“It’s a great turnout,” Hicks said. “I really love their mission. I have a couple of friends who are heroes here.”

Brandt spoke for his colleagues when looking at the many who came for ice cream.

“I think this opening is perfect,” Brandt said. “I love it. It’s Howdy Homemade. Welcome to Howdy, and come on in.”

The opening also enjoyed the sponsorship of The Howdy Group, a local realty firm. Tracy King, a realtor with that firm, said she contacted Batson to ask if her firm might do something to help.

The sponsorship took a “Howdy helping Howdy” theme where The Howdy Group donated a dollar for each scoop of ice cream sold Thursday.

“I worked in special needs in my previous career, and absolutely loved it,” King said. “We love the company, we love their view and everything. We’re super-excited to be a part of it any way we can.”

The store has locations in Dallas, which is the corporate headquarters, and Asheville, N.C., according to its website.