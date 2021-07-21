Teens Can Earn Volunteer-Service Hours With Libraries’ Advisory Councils

This summer, Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will offer fun, online programs specifically designed for high school-age teens in grades 9 through 12.

The programs will be either live-streamed via Webex or pre-recorded videos. Registration is required for the live-streamed programs only. An email with the link for the Webex meeting will be sent to all who register on FBCL’s online virtual calendar.

To register for a live-streamed program or to view the how-to videos, go to the Fort Bend County Libraries website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us – click on the “Classes and Events” tab, select “Virtual Programs,” and find the virtual program on the dates listed.

Young Adult Advisory Councils

“YA Advisory Council” – Tuesday, August 10, 4:00-4:40 pm; Wednesday, August 18, 4:00-5:00 pm; or Wednesday, August 25, 4:00-5:00 pm.

This event will be live-streamed via Webex at the designated time. Teens can earn volunteer-service hours by expressing ideas, organizing upcoming activities, and suggesting new programs and books that would be of interest to young adults at the library. Registration is required.

Young Adult Book Clubs

“YA Book Club”– Wednesday, August 11, 4:00-5:00 pm

This event will be live-streamed via Webex at the designated time. This month, readers will discuss Bang, a novel written by Barry Lyga. This book selection is in print; call George Memorial Library to check availability of additional print copies. Registration is required.

Sienna Subtext: Graphic Novel & Animé Club— Thursday, August 12, 4:00-5:00 pm.

This event will be live-streamed via Webex at the scheduled time. The book to be discussed is Starman, Volume 1: Sins of the Father, created by James Robinson. This title is available digitally on hoopla. Registration is required.

Heavy Inks Graphic Novels Book Club— Saturday, August 21, 11:00 am-12:00 noon.

This event will be live-streamed via Webex at the scheduled time. The book to be discussed is The Wicked + The Divine, a series created by Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie. This title is available in print; call George Memorial Library to check on availability of additional print copies. Registration is required.

“YA Book Club”– Wednesday, August 25, 4:00-5:00 pm.

This event will be live-streamed via Webex at the scheduled time. This month, readers will discuss Shout, a poetry memoir written by Laurie Halse Anderson. This title is available in print and on OverDrive; call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library to check on availability of additional print copies Registration is required.

Young Adult Crafts

“YA: Snaz Up Your School Supplies”– Tuesday, August 3 (pre-recorded video)

Discover three different techniques to dress up school supplies. Learn how to make washi-tape pens, paint-pour push pins, and découpage notebooks. A link to the video will be posted on FBCL’s online calendar on the designated date, and it can be viewed at any time.

Young Adult Online Gaming

“YA Game Hour: JackBox Game Session” – Wednesday, August 4, 2:30 pm.

This event will be live-streamed via Webex at the designated time. Teens aged 13 and up are invited to play games virtually using JackBox! Have fun with trivia, improv games, and more! Registration is required.

The activities are free and open to the public. Registration is required for the live Webex sessions only; a link to the Webex session will be emailed to participants who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call the Fort Bend County Libraries’ Communications Office (281-633-4734).