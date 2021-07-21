Sen. Cruz on Fox News: The Democrat Party is Structurally Pro-China

‘The Democratic Party today is funded by Big Tech and giant corporations which are in bed with Chinese communists’

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) this week joined Fox News’ ‘ Sunday Morning Futures ’ with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the rush by Congressional Democrats and the Biden administration to appease the Chinese Communist Party while ignoring their widespread human rights violations, censorship, and propaganda. Sen. Cruz emphasized that the Democrat Party is beholden to Big Tech and giant corporations, which in turn rely on China to turn profits. Highlights of his interview are below.

On Congressional Democrats and the Biden administration’s brazen pro-China nominees and policies, Sen. Cruz said:

“One of the sad realities today is, the Democratic Party is structurally pro-China. The Democratic Party today is funded by – their biggest funders are Big Tech, and Big Tech is in bed with the Chinese communists. Among the biggest funders of the Democratic Party are the giant corporations. Many of the giant corporations, the Fortune 50 and Fortune 100, are in bed with the Chinese communists.

“You look at the Biden administration just six months into it, Joe Biden named as his U.N. ambassador an individual who last year gave a paid speech for a Confucius Institute paid for by the Chinese communist government praising the Chinese communist government. Just a couple of months in, the Biden administration reversed the State Department policy. They now ban Taiwan, any Taiwanese official from displaying a Taiwanese military uniform, from displaying a Taiwanese flag on U.S. government property. Why? Because it offends the communist government overlords in China.

“We really saw just how pro-China today’s Democrats are in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where we were debating Joe Biden’s Green New Deal executive order. I introduced an amendment that said, all right, you can’t buy electric cars from the region in China where the Uyghurs are being held in concentration camps, are being tortured, are being murdered. You can’t buy electric cars that were made with Chinese slave labor. Every single Senate Democrat on the committee voted no, because they’re much more committed to their radical environmental agenda than they are to not funding slave labor from the Chinese communist government.”

On Democrats using Big Tech and the mainstream media to cover up China’s culpability in the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Cruz said:

“The Supreme Court has long recognized a line of cases that, when government uses a private company as a tool, as an arm to implement a government policy, in this instance, when government explicitly asks a private monopoly, censor the following speech that we disagree with, that private company can be treated as a state actor.”

[…]

“What the Biden administration is doing with Facebook and Twitter and Google is the same thing. They’re going to monopolists and saying, you are our tool to censor views we disagree with. […] For months, they were censoring, for example, where the virus originated.”

[…]

“The censorship has been over and over again silencing things that are true. […] They banned, for example, any arguments that the coronavirus originated in a Chinese government lab in Wuhan, China. It now appears the overwhelming weight of the evidence suggests that’s, in fact, where it originated, in a Chinese government lab.”

[…]

“They’re continuing now to censor information if it disagrees with the official government line. It’s the same thing you see happening in a communist country like China, in a communist country like Cuba, where, if there are facts that are contrary to the government orthodoxy, the dictatorship prevents you from sharing the facts. Big Tech is doing the same damn thing here in the United States. It is a frightening threat, not just to free speech, but for the ability of the American people to learn the truth on a host of issues.”