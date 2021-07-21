Paxton Seeks Preliminary Injunction After Biden Administration Illegally Revoked Medicaid Waiver

Attorney General Ken Paxton sought a preliminary injunction to enjoin the Biden Administration’s illegal action rescinding the extension of the Medicaid Section 1115 waiver negotiated between Texas and the federal government. In a politically motivated move, the administration reversed its agreement to extend that waiver until 2030.

“In an abuse of power, the Biden Administration blatantly ignored the needs of Texans when it revoked our Medicaid waiver,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Not only does this violate agency regulations, it was clearly intended to force our state into expanding Medicaid under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. This flippant decision is illegal and cruel. Putting the lives of vulnerable Texans on the line for political gain is reprehensible.”

After taking office, and acting through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Biden Administration purported to revoke that extension, with no warning to Texas. This will cause irreparable harm to Texans.