Fort Bend County Fair Mutton Bustin’ RETURNS!

Bring on the sheep! Mutton Bustin’ returns to the 2021 Fort Bend County Fair. This year’s registration will be only online at fortbendcountyfair.com. Online registration will open on Tuesday, August 10th at 8:00 AM. Children 4-7 years of age and who weigh less than 55 lbs the day of the competition are eligible to compete. In the past few years, parents have camped outside of the fairgrounds to guarantee their child’s spot in the competition. “Our committee is always working hard to put safety first and to make it easier for the parents. It’s a win-win for all involved and no more having to camp out in the wee hours,” says Cindy Schmidt, Fort Bend County Fair Association’s Fair Manager. To enter once on the fair’s website, click on the preferred date, complete the entry and submit payment. A confirmation email will be sent, and you are registered.

If the preferred date you chose is unavailable, go to the next available date. If all dates are full, there is the “alternate” option. Alternates will only be able to ride should someone opts out. Ride dates for alternates will be determined based on availability.

All contestants will receive a buckle donated by Chris Dostal’s Fine Jewelry and Corporate Solutions. The winner of each rodeo will receive a Grand Champion Buckle for the night’s highest score. Mutton Bustin is a fan-favorite and everyone is welcome to cheer on their favorite cowboy or cowgirl.