Council Authorizes $4.35 Million in Tax Bonds by Fort Bend-Waller Counties Municipal Utility District No. 3

By George Slaughter

The Katy City Council Wednesday authorized $4.35 million in tax bonds by the Fort Bend-Waller Counties Municipal Utility District No. 3.

The council also authorized Mayor Bill Hastings to sign an assurance of compliance with the Civil Rights Act of 1964, along with the U.S. Department of the Treasury Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund Terms and Conditions.

The council took these actions in a short, special meeting Wednesday because it would not have a quorum of council members for its regularly scheduled meeting Monday. That meeting was cancelled.