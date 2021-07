Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for Wine and Beer Retailers Permit

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for Wine and Beer Retailers Permit by Black Hill Meats LLC dba Cherry Block Craft Butcher and Texas Market, to be located at 5305 Highway Blvd. Katy, TX 77494 (Harris County). Manager of said Limited Liability is Felix Florez II