Welcome to a Joyful July!

When July began, I took a deep breath and reflected on the year that we have had! We have made it to the halfway point thanks to your generosity and God’s guidance. God is Good, and he is continuing to lead us in a positive direction.

As we head into the second half of the year, I want to highlight some of the incredible opportunities that KCM still has in front of us.

In August, we will be hosting our annual Red Apple School Supply Distribution. The Social Services Department is hard at work putting the final touches on the program, as they prepare to help hundreds of children in Katy ISD prepare for another year of school thanks to your support! Additionally, and for the first time in conjunction with Red Apples, we will be distributing shoes to children in need! These programs are dependent on your donations, so if you can prayerfully consider donating to these beautiful campaigns by clicking here or visiting ktcm.org/red.apple .

After we conclude July, we will be turning our attention towards our annual Gala! For the 17th year in a row now, KCM will play host to a beautiful night of fellowship and faith. The Gala serves as one of our largest fundraisers of the year, and is critical to the financial health of the ministry to sustain our programs. KCM is still actively looking for sponsors for our annual Gala, so if you or someone you know is looking to give back we highly encourage a visit to our Gala webpage by clicking here or by visiting ktcm.org/gala .

The second half of the year brings with it plenty of opportunities to get involved with KCM. ESL, Homework Buddies, Silent Witness, Turkey for Every Table, and Santa’s Sleigh are on the horizon! I cordially invite you to get involved. Contact us today at info@ktcm.org .

Thank you for continuing to walk this path with us. Together, we can continue to make a positive impact on many lives in the local community.