Sen. Cruz Introduces Bipartisan Legislation to Protect Parental Rights of Military Academy Cadets

The CADET Act ensures students of the academies who have unplanned pregnancies can retain legal guardianship

U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) today introduced the ‘Candidates Afforded Dignity, Equality and Training Act of 2021,’ or CADET Act , mandating an end to current policies that force female students in America’s military academies into either permanently withdraw from those academies or give up their children should they become pregnant. Under the CADET Act, military academies will treat pregnancies in line with the rest of the military, without changing cadet and midshipmen benefits or responsibilities, and this bill does not change current admission requirements for military academies.

Upon introducing the legislation, Sen. Cruz said:

“Under our current system, cadets who become pregnant must either sign away the rights to their child, get an abortion, pay devastating financial responsibilities, or leave the academy altogether. This policy is unfair, antiquated, and unacceptable. I am proud to introduce this crucial legislation ensuring cadets in military academies can retain legal guardianship of their children without unnecessary burdens, and most importantly, keep young military families together. The CADET Act is a commonsense step to ensure the brave young women of our Armed Forces have the right level of support to continue their academy training and go on to fulfill their future service as commissioned officers while raising their family.”