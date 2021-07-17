David Weekley Homes Ranked No. 12 On Best Workplaces For Millennials List

David Weekley Homes is excited to be ranked number 12 on the “ 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials ™” list, released today by FORTUNE magazine and Great Place to Work®. The list uses survey results from employees younger than 35 to disclose how they rate their workplace.

“It’s an honor to once again be recognized as a top company for working millennials,” said Robert Hefner, Vice President of Human Resources. “We are very proud to offer a rewarding workplace culture as well as competitive benefits and amazing perks to draw this group of young talent to our award-winning team.”

The Best Workplaces for Millennials recognition is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 5.3 million current employees. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Company rankings are derived from more than 60 employee experience questions. In that survey, 97% of team members said David Weekley Homes is a great place to work. The home builder previously ranked at number 26 on the 2020 list.

Additionally, the home builder was also recently named to the “Best Workplaces in Texas” 2021 list by Great Place to Work®, taking the No. 20 spot on the list of 65 of large companies in the state. To determine the 2021 Best Workplaces in Texas , Great Place to Work® analyzed confidential survey feedback from nearly 73,000 employees in Texas. Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do.