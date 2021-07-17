Cross Creek Veterinary Hospital Brings Veterinary Centric Care For All Pets In The Katy Community

Cross Creek Veterinary Hospital (formerly Brixton Pet Hospital and Resort) is accepting appointments for canine and feline patients, 6 days a week, to the community of Katy and beyond. The hospital, located at 4611 FM 1463, is under new management, with Dr. Matt Duff leading the experienced veterinary care team.

Due to the community’s increasing pet care needs, Dr. Duff has built a new practice that offers much more veterinary-centric care, ensuring that the bond between people and their animals is at the forefront of everything they do. Clients will still see the same familiar faces, along with many new ones, that are just as committed to providing furry companions with the tender care they deserve in a stress-free environment.

Cross Creek Veterinary Hospital cares deeply about the health and well-being of pets. They prioritize maintaining a stress-free environment by practicing Fear Free techniques and maintaining their American Animal Hospital Association accreditation.

American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) Accredited

Heroes for Healthy Pets Certified

Fear Free certified DVM and staff that utilizes Fear Free techniques

Telemedicine services

Loyalty App + Two-way Chat

Convenient 24/7 Online Appointment Booking Tool Coming Soon

Pheromone infused exam rooms for a calm veterinary experience

Grooming, Doggy Day Camp, and Boarding add-on services

One place for all of your pets to get the care they deserve

Dr. Duff is leading the team as the Medical Director and has been a veterinarian for over 14 years. He understands the importance of cultivating partnerships and truly cares about delivering the best possible care for all patients that come through the hospital’s doors. Cross Creek Veterinary Hospital believes that the bond holds incredible power for making people happier, healthier, and the best they can be.