FREE VACCINATIONS: Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center to offer free drive-thru immunizations to Fort Bend children

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Thursday, July 29

Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center and Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Greater Houston/Galveston have joined forces to provide free drive-thru immunizations to children in Fort Bend County.

Drive-thru immunizations will take place at Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center.

To receive vaccinations, participants must schedule an appointment beforehand.

  • Children, 0 to 18 years of age, who need
  • Children must qualify for the Vaccines for Children Program (no insurance, have insurance that does not cover vaccines, or have Medicaid).
  • Parents and guardians must bring child’s immunization records and must accompany child.

To schedule an appointment, call (832) 824-6355. 