FREE VACCINATIONS: Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center to offer free drive-thru immunizations to Fort Bend children

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Thursday, July 29

Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center and Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Greater Houston/Galveston have joined forces to provide free drive-thru immunizations to children in Fort Bend County.

Drive-thru immunizations will take place at Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center.

To receive vaccinations, participants must schedule an appointment beforehand.

Children, 0 to 18 years of age , who need

, who need Children must qualify for the Vaccines for Children Program (no insurance, have insurance that does not cover vaccines, or have Medicaid).

Parents and guardians must bring child’s immunization records and must accompany child.