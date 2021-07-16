FREE VACCINATIONS: Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center to offer free drive-thru immunizations to Fort Bend children

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Thursday, July 29
Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center and Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Greater Houston/Galveston have joined forces to provide free drive-thru immunizations to children in Fort Bend County.
Drive-thru immunizations will take place at Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center.
To receive vaccinations, participants must schedule an appointment beforehand.
- Children, 0 to 18 years of age, who need
- Children must qualify for the Vaccines for Children Program (no insurance, have insurance that does not cover vaccines, or have Medicaid).
- Parents and guardians must bring child’s immunization records and must accompany child.
To schedule an appointment, call (832) 824-6355.