Sienna Women’s League announces Its Annual Back to School Drive

Sienna Women’s League (SWL) will host its fourth annual Back-to-School Drive from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 7, 2021, in the parking lot of partner Academy Sports + Outdoors, 9210 Highway 6, Missouri City.

The drive will benefit Shared Dreams, part of FBISD’s Collaborative Communities that serves FBISD school children most in need. An estimated 46 percent of all FBISD students live in families at or below the poverty level and often come to school without supplies.

SWL requests NEW SCHOOL SUPPLIES ONLY PLEASE from the following wish list:

1 ½ inbinders

Packagesof notebook paper (wide and college ruled)

Backpacks – allkinds

Compositionnotebooks

Boxes of #2Pencils

Boxesof coloring pencils

Boxes Washablemarkers

Boxes of redpens

Boxes ofcrayons

Packages of constructionpaper

Compasses

Protractors

Those interested in donating may bring school supplies and drop them off at the SWL tent at Academy on Saturday, August 7. They also can shop online at a SWL wish list set up at http://bit.ly/Back-To- SchoolFBISD . These items would be shipped directly to SWL for the drive. Financial donations to the drive are also being accepted at https:// www.siennawomensleague.org/donate .