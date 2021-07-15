Paxton Joins Multistate Coalition to Protect the Rights of the Unborn

Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a 20-state coalition in supporting South Carolina’s defense of its Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act that was challenged by Planned Parenthood and enjoined by a federal district judge shortly after it was enacted. Under this law, abortions are prohibited once a fetal heartbeat is detected with few exceptions, and the mother must be given the opportunity to have an ultrasound and view the sonogram. In this case, the district court struck down the law in its entirety, including those provisions that are regularly enforced in dozens of other states.

“The district court in this matter completely bypassed the fact that laws like the one in South Carolina protect the unborn in at least 24 states,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Those parts of this legislation ensure that a woman seeking an abortion has all the facts about the life she is carrying and understands the impact of her life-ending decision.”