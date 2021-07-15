Oakbend Medical Group Announces Newest Nurse Practitioner, Anne Mazel

The OakBend Medical Group has announced its newest nurse practitioner to join the Group. Anne Mazel, a Cardiology Nurse Practitioner, works Monday through Friday, 8AM – 5PM. Her office is located in the OakBend Medical Center – Wharton Campus at 10141 US Highway 59, Suite 1E in Wharton.

Mazel attended UTMB for her undergraduate degree and went on to receive her masters at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston in 1999.

Working in Wharton is not new to Anne, she was a charge nurse in ICU at Gulf Coast Medical Center and was then hired by South Texas Medical Center to function as a hospitalist after graduation. Mazel worked as a hospitalist and specialized in cardiology for 10 years prior to starting in an outpatient setting. Anne always loved critical care and cardiology so it is only fitting that her role is now being a Cardiologist Nurse Practitioner.

When it comes to her philosophy about health care, Anne believes in looking beyond the complaint to treat the whole body. “There are times when a medical issue is caused by several factors and I try to treat everything as a whole. There are definitely times I must refer the patient to a specialist, but I know that I have done all I can to get them ready for the next step.”

Anne and her husband, Dennis, have two girls and two grandchildren each. They enjoy outdoor living and have an outdoor kitchen and a pool which is where they spend most of their time. The couple has been married for 21 years.