Thinking Of Moving? Here Are Some Amazing Locations To Consider

If you are thinking about moving to look for a more spacious environment, a different lifestyle or greater job opportunities and have the freedom to choose where to relocate then there are various interesting places around the US to consider.

The criteria for what makes an amazing place to live varies from person to person, however for those of you considering moving this year, here are some amazing locations worth taking a look at.

Miami, Florida

One of the most culturally diverse cities in the country, Miami has the feel of an International city and you can experience different cultures especially from Latin America in different neighborhoods around the city such as Little Havana and Little Haiti. The center of the city is in Dade County and life in downtown Miami provides a cosmopolitan urban vibe with access to bars, coffee shops, restaurants and parks. Of course, it also shouldn’t be forgotten that Miami boasts miles of soft white sand beaches and clear blue ocean, popular for a range of activities including skateboarding along the boardwalk, playing volleyball, swimming and windsurfing.

Denver, Colorado

Close to the Rocky Mountains, Denver is famous for its close proximity to some of the best ski resorts in America in addition to a vibrant craft beer culture, thriving music scene and excellent dining options. Denver International Airport is a central travel hub with connections for worldwide travel and once you are in the city a short distance away you can easily walk around and explore Lower Downtown or use the public bus and light rail systems.

Denver also offers a range of cultural experiences whether it’s visiting Denver Art Museum or going to one of the live music shows happening in most areas of the city.

Austin, Texas

Austin has been voted the number one place to live in the United States several times in recent years due to its good quality of life and vibrant culture in addition to being centrally located which gives residents easy access to all regions of the state and what they have to offer.

Most famous for its unique live music scene and nightlife, Austin is an ideal city for people searching for culture and friendly interactions with locals.

Atlanta, Georgia

The capital of the Peach State is a cosmopolitan hub of the southern US and attracts thousands of new residents each year with its mild climate, job opportunities in the tech industry, and pleasant neighborhoods featuring historic and picturesque buildings. Furthermore, house prices are generally lower than the national average whilst the city still has many benefits lauded by other large cities such as being well connected with an international airport, having excellent universities and being close to nature for convenient weekend trips. If you enjoy living in an urban space yet still want to be close to nature, then Piedmont Park and Morningside Nature Reserve are around seven miles from the city.

San Diego, California

If you prefer to get lots of sunshine and living in places that are typically mild or hot all year round then San Diego is a good bet. The city is also well-known for its great job market, various nearby beaches, excellent food options and affordable property prices.

San Diego and the surrounding area is perfect for people who enjoy experiencing the outdoors with the nearby beaches and the Pacific Ocean, ideal for kayaking, kitesurfing, scuba diving, surfing, swimming, taking a walk along the boardwalk and whale watching. Furthermore, San Diego is famous for its arts, food and music scenes which you can experience in its downtown and annual festivals.

Houston, Texas

The fourth-largest city in the United States is a blend between modern city living and Texan traditions, which makes the city suitable for families and single people alike. Houston is a diverse and multicultural city with affordable living costs, a buoyant job market, a great selection of cuisine and plenty of cultural experiences.

Houston has an abundance of things to do especially at the weekend, whether it’s going to watch the Astros, visit the Houston Space Center, check out the aquarium or walk around the museum district.

Honolulu, Hawaii

Even though Hawaii may be a long way from your home state and come with some higher than average living costs, relocating there can be an amazing experience. World-famous for its beaches, Hawaii is a surfers paradise, Diamond Head Beach, Sandy Beach and Ala Moana Bowls are all within driving distance of central Honolulu.

The other benefits of living in Honolulu include an international airport, tropical weather, great restaurants and good options for shopping.

When considering relocating it can be a challenge to weigh up different cities and states and decide which one is the best fit for you. There are however some amazing locations that are regularly touted as some of the best in the country.