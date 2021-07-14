The George Foundation Awards Attack Poverty a Multi-Year $300,000 Grant with Additional Match

Support Will Help Nonprofit End the Cycle of Generational Poverty

Attack Poverty , a local nonprofit organization committed to strengthening under-resourced communities through spiritual growth, education, revitalization, and basic needs, announced it will receive a multi-year $300,000 grant from The George Foundation with a $25,000 annual match opportunity for the next two years.

The George Foundation serves Fort Bend County to enhance the community and quality of life for those in need by providing grants to local nonprofits and scholarship opportunities for local students.

“We are humbled by the opportunity to receive support from The George Foundation. These funds allow our nonprofit to equip individuals to attack poverty in their lives and communities,” said Brandon Baca, CEO of Attack Poverty. “We are excited to increase our capacity to serve individuals by awakening potential and provoking transformation in their life and community.”

Attack Poverty will receive $150,000 in the fiscal year 2022, starting July 1, 2021. The other $150,000 is earmarked for distribution at the beginning of the fiscal year 2023.

In addition, The George Foundation has agreed to match up to $25,000 for all new funds as part of the agreement. With the matching component of the grant agreement, Attack Poverty has the potential to receive $400,000 over the next two years.

The grant funds will support Attack Poverty’s programs and operations in Fort Bend County, including its after-school programs, literacy education, GED preparation, home

repair assistance, counseling, and food distribution. Additionally, funds will support its social enterprise initiative, Mercy Goods. Since 2018, Mercy Goods has provided employment, job training, and mentorship opportunities for at-risk teens.

“Events like the COVID-19 pandemic, racial injustice, and the Texas Winter Storm underscored why the work we do is so important in the communities we serve,” said Baca. “Attack Poverty continues to be grateful for the partnership with The George Foundation so that we are able to make a significant difference in our community. We are truly better together.”

To participate in the matching campaign, visit www.attackpoverty.org/match .