McDonald’s Celebrates the Nationwide Arrival of MyMcDonald’s Rewards with World Famous Fan Day on July 13

The Golden Arches has something for everyone: free fries for all, 1 million rewards points for 66 lucky fans and even free fries for life for the most loyal

The loyalty program you’ve been craving is finally here with the nationwide launch of MyMcDonald’s Rewards *. After 66 years of unrivaled fandom, you could say our customers’ loyalty has become just as famous as our World Famous Fries®, and they deserve to be rewarded. So we’re going to do just that by serving up rewards big and small.

We’re kicking off the fun on July 13 with a day that we’ve re-named after our beloved fans. Move over National French Fry Day, it’s World Famous Fan Day and we’re coming in hot with free fries, on us – because the only thing better than our World Famous Fries are FREE World Famous Fries. To join the fry party, download the McDonald’s app, opt-in to MyMcDonald’s Rewards and add the deal for medium fries to your cart.**

But we’re not stopping there. We know there are some people who are more than just fans – they’re loyal for life. We’re on a mission to find and reward our devoted, die-hard fans on World Famous Fan Day – giving you a chance to prove that you’re the most loyal with the World Famous Fan contest:

Sixty-six fans, one for every year of McDonald’s history , will score one million MyMcDonald’s Rewards points , helping your “McDonald’s Money” go further.

, will score , helping your “McDonald’s Money” go further. One lucky World Famous Fan will walk away with free fries for LIFE.

All you gotta do is share WHY you’re the most loyal McDonald’s fan on Twitter on July 13, tagging @McDonalds, and including #MyMcDonaldsFanContest and your home state (e.g. #IL)***. Check out the full rundown at MyMcDonaldsFanContest.com. And the best part? We’ll have real super fans as the judges, because who better to spot our most loyal fans than World Famous Fans themselves?

“We have the best fans in the world who deserve to unlock perks for their loyalty ,” said Alycia Mason, Vice President of Digital Customer Experience, McDonalds USA. “That is why we are so excited to bring MyMcDonald’s Rewards nationwide, and celebrate with all of our guests on World Famous Fan Day. We’re eager to repay years of fandom by giving them what they love most about McDonald’s – our delicious food – for years to come.”

Join us on World Famous Fan Day as we celebrate our amazing fans, and thanks for coming along for the ride!

*Program available only at participating McDonald’s in the local area. Refer to MyMcDonald’s Program Terms for details. Excludes delivery. McD App download and registration required.

**Valid 1x on 7/13/21 at participating McDonald’s. Mobile Order & Pay at Participating McDonald’s. McD App download and registration required.

***No Purchase Nec. 50 US/DC 16+ Ends 7/20/21@11:59pmET Rules: MyMcDonaldsFanContest.com