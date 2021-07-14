How to Practice Yoga Pose If You Are Sitting for Long Hours?

Now we just imagine how people were so healthy and smart in the past time. One of the major reasons was to move their bodies in a different direction. But it doesn’t mean you just wander all time and don’t focus on your work. Your inactive lifestyle is making you sicker because you have to sit for several hours while working in front of your computers or any other digital device.

Therefore, a lot of people are getting a different kind of disease, and their main reason is to sit for long hours. Well, you will be surprised, how just sitting can be disastrous for you. Therefore, few sitting postures will help you keep away from poor health or different kind of diseases. Just keep reading, you will get amazing ideas to deal with long sitting.

Disadvantages of Long Hour Sitting:

Dementia cause

High cholesterol level with stroke threat

Heart diseases

Increase diabetes risk

Exercising reverse effect

Back pain issues

Shrinks bones and muscles

Weight gain

Increasing stress level

Poor posture

Poor muscles, bones, ligaments, and tendons

Increase risk of cancer and many more

However, the list of disadvantages is just countless. But it will be a wise decision not to allow your body to move in a different direction. Of course, if you have a job where you have to sit for long hours, you will be looking for remedies. First of all, wear retro safety glasses and secure your eyes because digital rays can affect your eyes. moreover, if you are looking for remedies to avoiding disease that you can get through long hours sitting.

Different Yoga Poses to Remove the Effect of More Hours Sitting:

Fish Pose:

If you are planning to enhance the alertness of your spine, the fish pose is the best yoga pose. Lie on the mat, and then extend your legs. Keep your hand under your hips and allow your body in a backward position. But your head should touch the ground. Besides, you need to ensure that your spine is far from the ground. It will stretch your entire spine, and even it will help to make strong your neck. Because for long hours sitting posture can make weak the neck muscles.

Mountain Pose:

Mountain pose is one of the effective poses because it helps greatly in reverse side effects long time sitting position. First of all, stand on a yoga mat and your arms up from your head. Stretch your full body and it would better to stand on your toes or full feet. It will help to make your spine strong and get rid of your all muscle stress. Besides, it is a great position because it removes the bad effects of long sitting hours’ position.

Forward Bend:

In this posture, you have to get main work from your lower back and legs as well. For this posture, practice to stand straight and then bend forward. Before starting, put your weight on your feet along straight legs. While in forward bending, your logs should be locked out. Besides, your hand can touch the ground. Unbelievable, this is an amazing yoga pose. And if you get this in practice, it will help to increase your flexibility from the parts of the spine, calves, and hamstrings, etc.

Dog Pose:

Well, this is a pretty simple method to remove the disadvantage of a position of several hours sitting if you do more practice of dos yoga pose. For this posture, keep hands and feet on the ground. And then lift your hip as high in the air as you can. Your legs should remain in a straight position and your feet should not leave the ground touch. Get support from your shoulders to increase your motion and even your total flexibility. Besides, this yoga posture will help you to boost up your flexibility and strength.

Cobra Pose:

If you wish to make strong of the upper part of the back, you must practice yoga best one cobra pose. This helps you a lot to change your posture in good shape. So, practicing this amazing pose, lie down on your stomach and then keep your hands pretty near to your underarms.

Drive all force with your hand to come up and just lift the top half part. While in this pose, you need to ensure that your legs and waist have great contact with the lower ground surface. The majority of people love this yoga pose because it helps to stretch out the chest and even opens up quad muscles as well. But keep remember, it will ideal for strengthening your neck and high back part.

So, it will be shocked for you how long time sitting is extremely dangerous for you. If your job demands you to commit for a long time sitting in front of a computer, first wear Bifocal safety glasses if you have multiple vision issues. And secondly, you need to practice these incredible yoga poses in your routine like other tasks. You will remain active with continuous practice of these poses and get rid of the effects of various diseases that will be welcomed due to long-hour sitting habits.

