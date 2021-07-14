AG Paxton’s Law Enforcement Round Up

The Election Fraud Unit made a noteworthy arrest last week.

In Harris County, on July 7, Hervis Rogers was arrested for illegally voting in multiple elections including the 2018 General and Special Election and the 2020 Harris County Primary Election. Specifically, it is alleged that Rogers was on parole when he voted in an election for which he was not eligible to vote. Rogers was transported to the Montgomery County Jail without incident. This arrest was made while working in conjunction with the Houston Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

The Fugitive Apprehension Unit made several noteworthy arrests last week.

In Travis County, Nam H. Pham was arrested on July 7 in Pflugerville. Pham had an outstanding warrant for Sexual Assault of a Child issued by the Pflugerville Police Department. This arrest was made while working in conjunction with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Tarrant County, John Anthony Pompa was arrested on July 7 in Fort Worth. This arrest was made after a request for assistance from the Watauga Police Department. Pompa had outstanding warrants for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity by the Watauga Police Department. Two firearms were recovered during the arrest, including one believed to have been used in the aggravated robbery. Pompa is a confirmed Tango Blast Gang Member.

In Wood County, Brittany Ann Calvert was arrested in Hawkins on July 8, for an outstanding warrant for Homicide-Manslaughter out of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office in California. This arrest was made while working in conjunction with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.

In Galveston County, Floyd Douglas was arrested on July 7 in Galveston, for an outstanding warrant for Murder issued by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. This arrest was made while working in conjunction with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force, Galveston Police Department SWAT, and the Houston Police Department.

In Galveston County, Traja Carrington was arrested on July 8 in League City, on an outstanding warrant for Harboring a Runaway issued by the Abilene Police Department. This arrest was made as a result of a request for assistance to locate a runaway juvenile from the Abilene Police Department. During an interview, Carrington confessed to possessing child pornography which resulted in an additional charge of Possession of Child Pornography being filed out of Galveston County.