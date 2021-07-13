Theatre Southwest Presents All in the Timing by David Ives

Directed by Steve Carpentier

July 16 – July 31, 2021

Friday & Saturdays at 8:00 pm

Sunday Matinee July 25 at 3:00 pm

Six short plays that aerobicize the mind and tickle the heart. Ive’s clever commentary, use of and fascination with the intricacies and quirks of language and his unique perspective on social interaction is witty and spot on.

The Sure Thing

Bill – Chris Krause

Betty – Brit Garcia

Words, Words, Words

Milton – Jorge Luis De La Rosa, Jr

Swift – Jackson Alexander

Kafka – Helen Warwick

The Universal Language

Dawn – Brit Garcia

Don – David Chapin

Young Man – Jackson Alexander

Philip Glass Buys a Loaf of Bread

Woman #1 – Brit Garcia

Woman #2 – Jada August

Philip Glass – Chris Krause

Baker – David Chapin

The Philadelphia

Al – Tanya Terry

Waitress – Jada August

Mark – Jackson Alexander

Variations on the Death of Trotsky

Trotsky – John Stevens

Mrs. Trotsky – Helen Warwick

Ramon – Jorge Luis De La Rosa, Jr

Where

Theatre Southwest

8944-A Clarkcrest, Houston, TX 77063

When

Fridays and Saturdays, July 16 – July 31 at 8 pm

Matinee: Sunday, July 25 at 3 pm

Price and Tickets

$20 Regular/$18 Seniors/$18 Student (including college with ID)