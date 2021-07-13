Theatre Southwest Presents All in the Timing by David Ives

Directed by Steve Carpentier
July 16 – July 31, 2021
Friday & Saturdays at 8:00 pm
Sunday Matinee July 25 at 3:00 pm
Six short plays that aerobicize the mind and tickle the heart. Ive’s clever commentary, use of and fascination with the intricacies and quirks of language and his unique perspective on social interaction is witty and spot on.
Bill – Chris Krause
Betty – Brit Garcia
Words, Words, Words
Milton – Jorge Luis De La Rosa, Jr
Swift – Jackson Alexander
Kafka – Helen Warwick
Dawn – Brit Garcia
Don – David Chapin
Young Man – Jackson Alexander
Philip Glass Buys a Loaf of Bread
Woman #1 – Brit Garcia
Woman #2 – Jada August
Philip Glass – Chris Krause
Baker – David Chapin
The Philadelphia
Al – Tanya Terry
Waitress – Jada August
Mark – Jackson Alexander
Variations on the Death of Trotsky
Trotsky – John Stevens
Mrs. Trotsky – Helen Warwick
Ramon – Jorge Luis De La Rosa, Jr
Where
Theatre Southwest
8944-A Clarkcrest, Houston, TX 77063
When
Fridays and Saturdays, July 16 – July 31 at 8 pm
Matinee: Sunday, July 25 at 3 pm
Price and Tickets
$20 Regular/$18 Seniors/$18 Student (including college with ID)
www.theatresouthwest.org | 713-661-9505 | tickets@theatresouthwest.org