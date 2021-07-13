Chef Fest Announces Plans & “Early Bird” Discounts for its Fourth Annual Event

Houston’s Anticipated On-Farm Event Returns With Updated Date & 20% Off “Early Bird” Discounts

Houston’s most talked about agriculturally-focused event, Chef Fest, is thrilled to announce plans for their fourth celebration slated for Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 11am-3pm. Returning to the stunning Harvest Green Village Farm in Richmond, TX, Chef Fest invites nine (9) sensational Houston chefs to showcase their passion and creativity around local produce while simultaneously raising awareness and proceeds for the Houston Food System Collaborative (HFSC). Guests will wash down the day’s bites with craft cocktails, local beer, and Texas wine while also immersing themselves in add-on tasting and family-friendly cooking experiences.

Despite the 2020 cancellation due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chef Fest team is thrilled to come back in 2021 with their fourth annual, in-person, on-farm experience honoring local farm fare in an environment that is safe and enjoyable for guests, chefs, staff, and partners. That said, Chef Fest has moved from its original March, spring-time event to celebrate late-summer offerings on Sunday, September 26 from 11am – 3pm.

Guests purchasing tickets between Monday, July 12, and Friday, July 30, 2021 will receive an additional 20% off their ticket price utilizing code “2021CFEARLYBIRD”.

CHEF FEST 2021 CHEFS

Brandon Silva -Degust

-Degust Chris Williams – Lucille’s HospitalityGroup

– Lucille’s HospitalityGroup Dawn Burrell – LateAugust

– LateAugust EJ Miller – The SportingClub

– The SportingClub Emmanuel Chavez -Tatemo

-Tatemo Jessica De Sham Timmons – Bread Man Baking

– Bread Man Baking Keisha Griggs – Bocage Catering, Ate Kitchen

– Bocage Catering, Ate Kitchen Lindsey Fuquen -KITCH

-KITCH Sasha Grumman

TICKET INFO + WHAT TO EXPECT

Chef Fest welcomes the local-supporting community to gather on the Harvest Green Village Farm for an afternoon tasting event filled with farm-fresh chef prepared bites, signature cocktails, craft beer, Texas wine, hands-on tasting experiences, live music, farm tours and more! The team has enlarged the Harvest Green Village Farm footprint so guests can graze, sip, and enjoy the afternoon without the usual crowd of coveted events.

Event Tickets cost $95 for adults and $20 for children and include:

Admission to the Fourth Annual Chef Fest

Unlimited sampling of all nine (9) chef-prepared

Five (5) drink tickets (must be 21 or over to consume alcoholicbeverages).

Access to live music, covered dining tent, socially-distanced farm tours, andmore!

Add-On experiences not included in ticket

For tickets and additional information visit www.cheffesthouston.com .

Socially-Distanced Add-Ons Experiences

Details and pricing to be announced in the coming weeks.