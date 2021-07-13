Become a Master Gardener and Serve Your Community

Want to learn more about horticulture and then share what you know as a volunteer with your community?

Fort Bend County Master Gardeners are accepting applications for their 10-month program that will begin Sept. 2.

Monday, Aug. 16, is the deadline to apply for the program which includes 10 weeks of classes plus performing 50 hours of approved volunteer service. This year the program returns to in-person classes, while being prepared to adjust for anything COVID-related as needed. While students will be together in a classroom environment, classes will be taught remotely by professors and Extension Specialists from all over Texas.

Completed applications and fees may be returned in the mail or dropped by the Fort Bend County Cooperative Extension Office, 1402 Band Rd #100, Rosenberg. Classes are held at the Extension Office. Cost of the training is $250 (check or cash only) per person or $420 per couple. Space in class is limited, and preference is given to Fort Bend County residents.

For more information, contact Margo “Mac” McDowell, Program Coordinator – Fort Bend County Master Gardeners, at 281-633-7033 or mmcdowell@ag.tamu.edu .

Applications may be picked up at the Extension Office or downloaded from the Fort Bend County Master Gardener site https://fbmg.org/become-a-master-gardener/ . Completed applications are chosen on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants will be notified by Aug. 17 if they have been approved. Applicants must successfully complete a background check. An Aug. 19 in-person orientation is scheduled.

In addition to classroom instruction, the class will have gardening opportunities and will learn about the greenhouse, propagation, the Master Gardener hotline for public queries, outreach, Junior Master Gardener program, plant sales and other programs.