21 Foundation to Host Launch Celebration

Katy’s own, Drew Lasker, has just completed his 16th season playing professional basketball for the Newcastle Eagles of the British Basketball League (BBL). A graduate and former basketball star at Katy High School, Drew is committed to investing in the lives of youth in our community.

Since 2007, Lasker’s business, Train Harder21, has developed student athletes in the Katy-Houston area by working with them to improve their basketball skills. For Lasker’s next chapter, he and business partner, Yvonne Harris, co-founded 21 Foundation.

21 Foundation is an official 501(c)(3) dedicated to the skill development and mentorship for student athletes. Paying tribute to the lives and legacies of Drew’s grandmother, Vera Lott, and Yvonne’s mother, Dr. Carol Yvonne Plummer Harris, 21 Foundation will equip deserving student athletes with the skills and resources they need to be successful on and off the court.

We invite you to be our guest as we official launch 21 Foundation on Friday, July 16, at a private viewing of Space Jam: A New Legacy the sequel to our childhood favorite. The event will be hosted at The Regal Grand Parkway ScreenX & RPX located at 7301 Grand Parkway Richmond, TX 77407 at 6:30 p.m.

We would be honored to have you attend and we will gladly reserve a ticket for you.

Event tickets can also be purchased by those in our community who want to support through EventBrite , with net proceeds going to 21 Foundation.

Support Drew Lasker’s continued efforts to make a positive impact to youth in the Katy area!