The Dangers Of Construction Sites And How To Avoid Them

The nature of work that is performed on construction sites and the equipment used there often makes construction sites dangerous and hazardous to workers.

There is a high tendency for accidents to occur on construction sites. This is, perhaps, why this industry records the highest rate of fatal accidents almost every year.

The nature of work on construction sites compels workers to work at great heights, handle heavy equipment, or carry heavy tools. This also causes exposure to loud noise for a major part of the day, and this puts them in dangerous conditions. These are some of the many reasons why construction workers must undergo proper safety training to equip them with the right knowledge and skills to identify and prevent common dangers on a construction site, and, also, how to get help in case the unexpected happens.

Moving Objects

On any typical construction site, there are several types of equipment like diggers, excavators, and supply vehicles at work constantly moving and lifting equipment. These kinds of equipment sometimes operate on an uneven surface. As such, it is crucial that workers are conscious of their surroundings to avoid getting injured on a construction site and be enlightened to take the necessary precautions to keep themselves safe at all times.

How To Avoid Danger From Moving Objects

Workers should always keep a safe distance from moving objects and equipment, and wear high visibility jackets, so others can see them from afar. Workers should also cover their heads with a hard helmet.

Falls And Slips

One of the common causes of construction fatalities is falling. Falls and slips can result in serious injuries, including dislocation of joints and broken bones. There are multiple reasons for falls and slips, including refusal of workers to wear fall protection systems, human error, and working on uneven or unstable surfaces. Aside from these criteria mentioned, workers often slip or trip; construction sites have obstacles everywhere in the form of raw materials, tools, ditches, cables, slippery surfaces, etc.

How To Avoid Falls And Slips

The simplest precaution is the erection of signposts on-site to make the site safer. Signs inform workers of their environment as well as potential dangers, making them more cautious. In addition, workers must wear proper work safety boots and other gear, such as gloves, for optimal safety.

Electricity Hazard

There are several pieces of equipment on the construction site that require electricity to operate. Electricity is not only risky for electricians on site, but also for construction workers as well. The fatalities for an electrical hazard on construction sites are always terrible and also occur because workers often have to work close to an underground or overhead cable, and near electric power lines when they are working at height. If a project is carried out in haste, or when electrical works are completed by non-professionals, the risk of an electrical hazard is high.

How To Avoid Electrical Danger

To avoid electrical hazards, employ only trained and professional electrical workers to handle all your construction site’s electrical projects. You should also provide workers on site with personal protective equipment as well as training.

Noise

Construction work requires the use of several heavy-duty machines, vehicles, and tools. As a result, the environment is often too noisy to work in. Extremely loud noise is harmful to the ears and can cause deafness if workers are exposed to the noise for excessive periods of time.

How To Avoid Noise Hazard

Workers should make use of earmuffs in areas where there are no moving vehicles or emergencies that could call for workers to respond to an alarm.

Working At Heights

If you have worked on a construction site before, you probably would have noticed that a lot of construction sites don’t have stairs. This explains why workers use ladders or scaffolds to climb up and work at heights. Even though the problem of working at heights is fairly solved with the provision of a scaffolding system, it is still unsafe. Even with a scaffolding system, there is still a high risk of falling and the associated injuries.

How To Avoid Danger Working At Height

To avoid accidents from scaffolding systems, you should ensure that the scaffolding system is equipped with guard rails. You should also make sure that all workers have fall protection systems to reduce the risk as much as possible. Additionally, the equipment to be used must always be properly inspected, assessed, and maintained by trained personnel to make sure it is fit for use.

Without a doubt, it is the joy of every engineer and worker on the construction site to return home after each day of work without injuries and/or accidents, but this is not always the case.

With the information provided in this post, you stand a better chance to stay safe and avoid being a victim of construction danger.