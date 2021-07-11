Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $893 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $893.2 million in local sales tax allocations for July, 20 percent more than in July 2020.

These allocations are based on sales made in May by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (July 2021) Recipient July 2021

Allocations Change from

July 2020 Year-to-date

Change Cities $575.2M ↑19.0% ↑11.7% Transit Systems $193.0M ↑24.5% ↑9.0% Counties $51.9M ↑10.2% ↑4.1% Special Purpose Taxing Districts $73.1M ↑24.6% ↑13.7% Total $893.2M ↑20.0% ↑10.8%