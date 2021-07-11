Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $893 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $893.2 million in local sales tax allocations for July, 20 percent more than in July 2020.

These allocations are based on sales made in May by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (July 2021)
Recipient July 2021
Allocations		 Change from
July 2020		 Year-to-date
Change
Cities   $575.2M ↑19.0% ↑11.7%
Transit Systems $193.0M ↑24.5% ↑9.0%
Counties $51.9M ↑10.2% ↑4.1%
Special Purpose Taxing Districts $73.1M ↑24.6% ↑13.7%
Total $893.2M ↑20.0% ↑10.8%

For details on July sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.