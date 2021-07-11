Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $893 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $893.2 million in local sales tax allocations for July, 20 percent more than in July 2020.
These allocations are based on sales made in May by businesses that report tax monthly.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (July 2021)
|Recipient
|July 2021
Allocations
|Change from
July 2020
|Year-to-date
Change
|Cities
|$575.2M
|↑19.0%
|↑11.7%
|Transit Systems
|$193.0M
|↑24.5%
|↑9.0%
|Counties
|$51.9M
|↑10.2%
|↑4.1%
|Special Purpose Taxing Districts
|$73.1M
|↑24.6%
|↑13.7%
|Total
|$893.2M
|↑20.0%
|↑10.8%
For details on July sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.