What Is E Singapore Math?



Singapore has become a “laboratory of maths teaching” by incorporating established international research into a highly effective teaching approach. With its emphasis on teaching pupils to unravel problems, E Singapore Math teaching is that the envy of the planet.

Programme supported established theories

E Singapore Math is an amalgamation of world ideas delivered as a highly effective programme of teaching methods and resources. The approach is predicated on recommendations from notable experts like Jerome Bruner, Richard Skemp, psychologist, Lev Vygotsky and Zoltan Dienes.

Proven Results

Singapore consistently ranks at the top in international math testing. The intentional progression of concepts in the Singapore math approach instills a deep understanding of mathematics.

Two international tests, the TIMSS (Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study) and the PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment), assess math and science competency in countries around the world. Singapore students consistently rank among the top on both tests. Our Singapore math programs raise U.S. student performance internationally and at home on standardized and state assessments. With the use of our programs, more students rank “At or Above NAEP Proficient” on U.S. national math assessments.

Jerome Bruner

Bruner studied how children learned and suggests the Concrete Pictorial Abstract (CPA) approach to learning. He also coined the term “scaffolding” to explain how children repose on the knowledge they need already mastered. In his research on the event of youngsters (1966), Bruner proposed three modes of representation: concrete or action-based (enactive representation), pictorial or image-based (iconic representation) and abstract or language-based (symbolic).

Based on his findings, Bruner proposed the spiral curriculum: a teaching approach during which each subject or skill area is revisited in intervals at a more sophisticated level whenever . Using this system of a spiral curriculum, material is presented during a logical sequence. Initially an idea is enacted with “concrete” materials, later it’s represented by models (pictures) then by abstract notation (such a plus or equals sign). These learning theories are the idea of the Concrete Pictorial Abstract approach which runs throughout the Maths — No Problem! Programme.

Richard Skemp

Skemp wrote about instrumental and relational learning in his paper “Relational Understanding and Instrumental Understanding” (Richard R. Skemp Department of Education, University of Warwick. First published in Mathematics Teaching 7 in 1976).

Skemp distinguishes between the power to perform a procedure (instrumental) and therefore the ability to elucidate the procedure (relational) and argues that these are two different methods of learning – relational and instrumental. Singapore maths aims for pupils to progress beyond seeing mathematics as a group of arbitrary rules or procedures in order that they need a relational understanding.

Zoltan Dienes

Based on Dienes’ ideas (1960), systematic variation is employed throughout the series. the thought is that you simply vary the lesson through a series of examples that affect an equivalent problem or topic. Variation can take the shape of mathematical variability, where the training of 1 particular mathematical concept is varied, and perceptual variability, where the concept is that the same but the pupils are presented with alternative ways to perceive a drag and use alternative ways to to represent an equivalent concept. The Singapore maths approach presents this during a systematic thanks to ensure pupils comprehend what they’re learning.