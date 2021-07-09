Texas Historical Records Advisory Board Invites Nominations for 2021 Archival Awards

The Texas Historical Records Advisory Board (THRAB) invites nominations for its 2021 archival awards. THRAB gives bestows annual awards in the categories of excellence, advocacy, and distinguished service. The Archival Award of Excellence honors archival institutions and individuals in Texas who have made significant achievements in preserving and improving access to historical records in any format. The Advocacy for Archives Award acknowledges an individual or organization that has made significant contributions to ensure the preservation and availability of Texas’s historical record.

In 2020, THRAB renamed the service award in honor of its first recipient, nationally renowned Texas archivist and archival educator Dr. David B. Gracy II. The David B. Gracy II Distinguished Archival Service Award recognizes an individual, archival institution, education program or nonprofit/government organization that has provided outstanding leadership, service or contribution to the archival profession in Texas.

THRAB is accepting nominations through August 6 and will announce the recipients in October during Texas Archives Month. For nomination forms and additional information, visit www.tsl.texas.gov/archivalaward .

Recent recipients of the Archival Award of Excellence include the Texas Archive of the Moving Image (TAMI) and Travis Williams, Archivist and Special Collections Librarian at St. Edward’s University. The inaugural Advocacy for Archives Award was presented to the Hogg Foundation for Mental Health, and the Distinguished Service Award, as mentioned earlier, went to David B. Gracy II. The awards are funded by a State Programming Board grant from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission (NHPRC).